2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm dvd player Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Navigation CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Front Cupholder Premium Sound Package Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 5.58 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs) 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) Engine: 3.5L DI V6 Passenger Seat Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna

