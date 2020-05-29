2017 Nissan Rogue

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Windows Sunroof

DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Convenience remote start

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation

Rear View Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Premium Sound Package

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Front Camera

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

5.694 Axle Ratio

55 L Fuel Tank

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Right Side Camera

Left Side Camera

Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera

Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Memory Settings Include

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor

GVWR: 2,089 kgs (4,605 lbs)

Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy

Tires: P225/60R19 AS

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Passenger Seat

Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

