$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,889KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5203817
  • Stock #: PA0051
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC794990
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 45,889 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Rogue's trim level is SL Platinum. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL Platinum. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power manoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Front Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • 5.694 Axle Ratio
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Right Side Camera
  • Left Side Camera
  • Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
  • Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Memory Settings Include
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
  • GVWR: 2,089 kgs (4,605 lbs)
  • Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
  • Tires: P225/60R19 AS
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Passenger Seat
  • Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

