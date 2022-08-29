2017 Nissan Rogue

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 2 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9183277

9183277 Stock #: PC0123

PC0123 VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC808995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour STEEL/GRAPH CLOTH SEATING

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC0123

Mileage 59,283 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.