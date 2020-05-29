2017 Nissan Sentra

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Window grid antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Cloth Door Trim Insert

110 amp alternator

Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Tires: P205/55R16 AS

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Analog Display

Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat

50 L Fuel Tank

3.52 AXLE RATIO

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

