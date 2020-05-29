Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  57,500KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5203832
  Stock #: PL0118
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP1HL645745
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

This Nissan Sentra is an everyday sedan that proves the good life is well within reach. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 57,500 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Window grid antenna
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P205/55R16 AS
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 3.52 AXLE RATIO
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

