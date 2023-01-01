$22,999+ tax & licensing
613-830-5676
2017 Subaru Forester
2.5 LIMITED, NAV, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
- Listing ID: 10004108
- Stock #: 23052
- VIN: JF2SJEUC0HH487609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Well equipped 2017 Subaru Forester Limited 2.5! Features include: all time all whee drive, panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, navigation, alloy wheels, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, power rear hatch and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $189 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $22999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
