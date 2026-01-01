$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 2T3ZFREV4HW335154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260026A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Practical, comfortable and fiercely styled, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is the top contender in the small crossover segment. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.
It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry .
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Practical, comfortable and fiercely styled, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is the top contender in the small crossover segment. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.
It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry .
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Kia Telluride SX - Sunroof - Leather Seats 162,519 KM $23,075 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata GL - $48.02 /Wk 109,723 KM $8,075 + tax & lic
2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg 31,271 KM $25,075 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2017 Toyota RAV4