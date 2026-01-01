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<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Practical, comfortable and fiercely styled, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is the top contender in the small crossover segment. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.<br> <br>The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.<br> <br>Its Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our RAV4s trim level is LE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry .<br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2017 Toyota RAV4

Details Description Features

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2017 Toyota RAV4

LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

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14126080

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 2T3ZFREV4HW335154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260026A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control!

Practical, comfortable and fiercely styled, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is the top contender in the small crossover segment. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.

It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry .


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2017 Toyota RAV4