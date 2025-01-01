Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this FULLY LOADED 2017 Toyota Sienna SE!!! This one has everything but the kitchen sink! Features include: rear DVD entertainment system, power sunroof, leather interior, heated power seats, power sliding doors, power rear hatch, alloy wheels, winter and summer tires, power group, push-button start and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $258 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2017 Toyota Sienna

147,988 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE, REAR DVD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12414210

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE, REAR DVD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1744731424
  2. 1744731424
  3. 1744731424
  4. 1744731424
  5. 1744731424
  6. 1744731424
  7. 1744731424
  8. 1744731424
  9. 1744731424
  10. 1744731424
  11. 1744731424
  12. 1744731424
  13. 1744731424
  14. 1744731424
  15. 1744731424
  16. 1744731424
  17. 1744731425
  18. 1744731425
  19. 1744731425
  20. 1744731425
  21. 1744731425
  22. 1744731425
  23. 1744731425
  24. 1744731425
  25. 1744731425
  26. 1744731425
  27. 1744731425
  28. 1744731425
  29. 1744731426
  30. 1744731426
  31. 1744731426
  32. 1744731426
  33. 1744731426
  34. 1744731426
  35. 1744731426
  36. 1744731426
  37. 1744731426
  38. 1744731426
  39. 1744731426
  40. 1744731426
  41. 1744731426
  42. 1744731425
  43. 1744731425
  44. 1744731425
  45. 1744731425
  46. 1744731425
  47. 1744731425
  48. 1744731425
  49. 1744731426
  50. 1744731426
  51. 1744731426
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,988KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDXZ3DCXHS821013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 147,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this FULLY LOADED 2017 Toyota Sienna SE!!! This one has everything but the kitchen sink! Features include: rear DVD entertainment system, power sunroof, leather interior, heated power seats, power sliding doors, power rear hatch, alloy wheels, winter and summer tires, power group, push-button start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $258 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
LEATHER
POWER SLIDING DOORS
POWER REAR HATCH
POWER SEATS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
POWER SUNROOF
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
PUSH-BUTTON START
POWER GROUP
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2021 Buick Envision AVENIR!! ONLY 49K, BOSE, LEATHER, PANO SUNROOF!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Buick Envision AVENIR!! ONLY 49K, BOSE, LEATHER, PANO SUNROOF!! 49,753 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain ONLY 25K! PANO SUNROOF, AWD, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 GMC Terrain ONLY 25K! PANO SUNROOF, AWD, HEATED SEATS! 25,656 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD ELEVATION, HEATED SEATS, PANO SUNROOF!!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD ELEVATION, HEATED SEATS, PANO SUNROOF!!! 83,550 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna