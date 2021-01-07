Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

49,908 KM

Details Description Features

$15,609

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,609

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$15,609

+ taxes & licensing

49,908KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6571496
  • Stock #: TC0527
  • VIN: 3VW217AU0HM005656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Zoom Clth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TC0527
  • Mileage 49,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Just off lease and with a clean carfax! Both fun to drive and easy on the operating costs! When you purchase a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe road test today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Connectivity Package Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 30,333 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 82,666 KM
$7,909 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 76,610 KM
$32,909 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory