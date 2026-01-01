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<p>ONE OWNER! Dealer serviced since new! This 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon is well-equipped with leather seating, heated front seats, a power drivers seat, panoramic sunroof, backup camera, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, and much more!</p><p><strong>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em>Available</em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em>No-charge first oil change!</em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $186 bi-weekly with $1000 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</strong></p>

2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

116,720 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

ONE OWNER! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANO SUNROOF!!

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2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

ONE OWNER! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANO SUNROOF!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,720KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWH17AU1HM523978

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26186
  • Mileage 116,720 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER! Dealer serviced since new! This 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon is well-equipped with leather seating, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, panoramic sunroof, backup camera, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, and much more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $186 bi-weekly with $1000 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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613-830-5676

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$17,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack