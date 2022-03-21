$15,659+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-903-6994
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline plus 1.4T 5sp
Location
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
$15,659
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8867912
- Stock #: TC0652
- VIN: 3VW167AJ9HM260325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Silver Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Doryc Clth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # TC0652
- Mileage 50,904 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently acquired with a second set of winter wheels! Vehicle has a small carfax claim from a parking lot incident. WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 4.99% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.