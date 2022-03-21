Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

50,904 KM

Details Description Features

$15,659

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,659

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 1.4T 5sp

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 1.4T 5sp

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$15,659

+ taxes & licensing

50,904KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8867912
  • Stock #: TC0652
  • VIN: 3VW167AJ9HM260325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Doryc Clth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # TC0652
  • Mileage 50,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently acquired with a second set of winter wheels! Vehicle has a small carfax claim from a parking lot incident. WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 4.99% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Connectivity Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 50,904 KM
$15,659 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 17,293 KM
$26,709 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 109,186 KM
$21,909 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory