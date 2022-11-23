$22,659+ tax & licensing
613-903-6994
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Autobahn 2.0T 6sp
Location
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
$22,659
- Listing ID: 9382042
- Stock #: TC0693
- VIN: 3VW5T7AJ1HM274665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tornado Red
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 108,257 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner vehicle with a clean carfax in very good condition! WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 5.93% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!
