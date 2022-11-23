2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$22,659 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 2 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9382042

9382042 Stock #: TC0693

TC0693 VIN: 3VW5T7AJ1HM274665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tornado Red

Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # TC0693

Mileage 108,257 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.