2017 Volkswagen Jetta

108,257 KM

Details Description

$22,659

+ tax & licensing
$22,659

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Autobahn 2.0T 6sp

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Autobahn 2.0T 6sp

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$22,659

+ taxes & licensing

108,257KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9382042
  Stock #: TC0693
  VIN: 3VW5T7AJ1HM274665

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # TC0693
  Mileage 108,257 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner vehicle with a clean carfax in very good condition! WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 5.93% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

