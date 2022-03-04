Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura RDX

47,474 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

Elite AWD, 47K! LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAV!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura RDX

Elite AWD, 47K! LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAV!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,474KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8564663
  • Stock #: 22-805645
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H72JL805645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fully-loaded, low mileage Acura RDX? Look no further, we have the one you need! Loaded with all the important features including: all wheel drive, navigation, heated and cooled front seats, sunroof, remote start, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, power front seats, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $267 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

ELITE AWD
SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
NAVIGATION
PEARL WHITE METALLIC
REMOTE START
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2018 Acura RDX Elite...
 47,474 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 187,245 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac ATS Lu...
 73,933 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory