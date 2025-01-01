Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>WOW!! Check out this FULLY LOADED 2018 Audi A3 Technik trim with AWD!! Features include: all wheel drive, leather, power sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, navigation, Bang & Olufsen stereo, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM Satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Priced at ONLY $191 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $24995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2018 Audi A3

78,617 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi A3

TECHNIK, LOW KM, B&O STEREO, NAV, BACK-UP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle
12414303

2018 Audi A3

TECHNIK, LOW KM, B&O STEREO, NAV, BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1744734827
  2. 1744734827
  3. 1744734827
  4. 1744734827
  5. 1744734827
  6. 1744734827
  7. 1744734827
  8. 1744734827
  9. 1744734827
  10. 1744734827
  11. 1744734827
  12. 1744734827
  13. 1744734827
  14. 1744734827
  15. 1744734827
  16. 1744734827
  17. 1744734827
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,617KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUF8GFF3J1069118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,617 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this FULLY LOADED 2018 Audi A3 Technik trim with AWD!! Features include: all wheel drive, leather, power sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, navigation, Bang & Olufsen stereo, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM Satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $191 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $24995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

BANG & OLUFSEN STEREO
NAVIGATION
BACK-UP CAMERA
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ALLOY WHEELS
PUSH-BUTTON START

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2021 Buick Envision AVENIR!! ONLY 49K, BOSE, LEATHER, PANO SUNROOF!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Buick Envision AVENIR!! ONLY 49K, BOSE, LEATHER, PANO SUNROOF!! 49,753 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain ONLY 25K! PANO SUNROOF, AWD, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 GMC Terrain ONLY 25K! PANO SUNROOF, AWD, HEATED SEATS! 25,656 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD ELEVATION, HEATED SEATS, PANO SUNROOF!!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD ELEVATION, HEATED SEATS, PANO SUNROOF!!! 83,550 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A3