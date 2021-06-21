2018 Buick Encore

Rear View Camera

Touch Screen

Rear Vision Camera

Oil life monitoring system

SiriusXM

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Fog lamps, front

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Antenna, roof-mounted

Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips

Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators

Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall

Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable

Door sill plate cover, front

Glovebox, dual

Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down

Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster

Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding

Seatback, passenger flat-folding

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Exhaust system, rear exit

Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel

Mechanical jack

Steering, power, variable effort, electric

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Door locks, child security rear, manual

Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points

Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions

Air filter, particle

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Headlamps, halogen

Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)

Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor

Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers

Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative

Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass

Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system

Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp

Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Storage, front passenger underseat

Assist handle, rear

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)

Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console (Included and only available with (PCW) Safety Package.)

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Horn, dual-note tone

Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable

Safety belts, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable

Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn

Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...