2018 Buick Encore

88,991 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring - Fog Lamps

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring - Fog Lamps

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

88,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7521438
  • Stock #: 420020A
  • VIN: KL4CJ2SB2JB532550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Fog Lamps, Touch Screen, SiriusXM!

This 2018 Buick Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 88,991 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring is a step above the Preferred trim and comes with many unique styling additions. These exclusive features are 18 inch aluminum wheels, a rear sport spoiler and front fog lamps. This Encore also comes with a remote vehicle start, air conditioning, Buick IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, push button start, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Fog Lamps, Touch Screen, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $118.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lamps
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Remote Engine Start
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Alternator, 130 amps
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
Rear Vision Camera
Oil life monitoring system
SiriusXM
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Fog lamps, front
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Air filter, particle
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Storage, front passenger underseat
Assist handle, rear
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console (Included and only available with (PCW) Safety Package.)
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Horn, dual-note tone
Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
Safety belts, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

