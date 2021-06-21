This 2018 Buick Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 88,991 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring is a step above the Preferred trim and comes with many unique styling additions. These exclusive features are 18 inch aluminum wheels, a rear sport spoiler and front fog lamps. This Encore also comes with a remote vehicle start, air conditioning, Buick IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, push button start, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Fog Lamps, Touch Screen, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lamps
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Remote Engine Start
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Air filter, particle
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Storage, front passenger underseat
Assist handle, rear
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console (Included and only available with (PCW) Safety Package.)
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Horn, dual-note tone
Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
Safety belts, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...
