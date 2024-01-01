$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Buick Envision
Premium
2018 Buick Envision
Premium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,028KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRBFX3SX2JD025427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,028 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth
With a stylish cabin and a roomy back seat, this Buick Envision quietly isolates you from the road. This 2018 Buick Envision is for sale today in Orleans.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2018 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. This SUV has 109,028 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium. This Envision Premium comes loaded with many of the same features as the Essence trim like leather heated seats, heated rear seats, Buick Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and Bluetooth streaming audio. This Envision also receives a Bose premium 7 speaker audio system, tri zone climate contol, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and safety features like forward collision alert, blind zone detection, front and rear parking assist and even a rear vision camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
With a stylish cabin and a roomy back seat, this Buick Envision quietly isolates you from the road. This 2018 Buick Envision is for sale today in Orleans.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2018 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. This SUV has 109,028 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium. This Envision Premium comes loaded with many of the same features as the Essence trim like leather heated seats, heated rear seats, Buick Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and Bluetooth streaming audio. This Envision also receives a Bose premium 7 speaker audio system, tri zone climate contol, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and safety features like forward collision alert, blind zone detection, front and rear parking assist and even a rear vision camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Suspension, rear 4-link
Emissions, federal requirements
Brake, parking, electronic
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Engine control, stop-start system
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system
Emissions, Federal, Tier 2
GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Jack, mechanical
Recovery hooks, front
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Teen Driver mode
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Air bags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting
Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
Safety Alert Seat, driver
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...
Interior
Air filtration system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Keyless start, push button
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sunglass storage, overhead
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents, rear console
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, centre bin
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, centre stack
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, console
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall located under rear cargo floor
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual, located in the rear of the centre console
Noise control system, active noise cancelation
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...
Additional Features
Power outlet, 110-volt, 400W, located in the rear of centre console
Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [352.5 N-m] @ 2000 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop S - Low Mileage 62,809 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION 6sp 124,360 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XTS Platinum 87,203 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2018 Buick Envision