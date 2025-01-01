$29,138+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac ATS
Coupe 2.0 Turbo AWD - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$29,138
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,701KM
VIN 1G6AE1RX0J0142008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 62,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry!
It's hard to stand out in the entry-luxury market, but the Cadillac ATS is a strong performer. This 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport coupe. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that delivers an immersive driving experience, this ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style. This low mileage coupe has just 62,701 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our ATS Coupe's trim level is 2.0 Turbo AWD. This ATS comes with impressive features inside and out. Features include the CUE infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, OnStar 4G LTE, Bose premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette seats, wireless charging for portable devices, a rear vision camera, projector headlights, LED taillights, premium alloy wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.67 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Glass, solar absorbing, windshield
Fascias, front and rear body-colour
Grille, galvano chrome accented
Headlamps, projector type halogen, includes flash-to-pass and Twilight Sentinel
Mouldings, rocker panel, body-colour
Tires, P225/40R18 front and P255/35R18 rear, all-season, run-flat (Lower profile tires wear faster. Wheel and tire damage may occur on rough or damaged roads or from surfaces or from curbs, debris or obstacles. This damage is not covered by the GM New ...
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Air filtration system
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift controls includes thick rim sport steering wheel
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Trunk release, power, remote
Armrest, front centre
Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable 2-way
Instrument cluster, electroluminescent
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim
Climate control, dual-zone automatic
Console, overhead includes reading lamps and OnStar controls
Defogger, rear-window, electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger
Lighting accent, LED spotlights in doors and overhead console
Lighting, interior, front and rear reading lights, and cargo area lamp
Retained accessory power power windows, sunroof (when equipped) and audio system remain operational for 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off or until the driver's door is opened.
Console, front floor with floor shifter, integral armrest, storage compartment and dual cup holders
Console, rear centre with dual cup holders
Driver Information centre, 5.7" colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power with express-up and down and passenger lockout feature
Seat, rear, 2-position, split-folding
Coat hooks, driver and passenger-side rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, integral front and rear
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or QI- compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Noise control, electronic sound enhancer
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar s...
Safety
Onstar
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Trunk emergency release handle
Child seat restraint system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger) knee and side, front and rear head curtain
Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations app...
Mechanical
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
Suspension, Sport
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Rear axle, 3.27 ratio
Brakes, Brembo front, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Recovery hook, front or rear location
Steering, ZF premium rack-and-pinion, electric
Automatic Stop/Start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT with Automatic Stop/Start (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Mirror, inside rearview, frameless
Seat adjusters, driver and front passenger 6-way power, plus 2-way power lumbar plus 4-way adjustable head restraints
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$29,138
+ taxes & licensing
