Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

77,741 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS - LOADED! REDLINE EDITION, AUTO, RECARO SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS - LOADED! REDLINE EDITION, AUTO, RECARO SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8344332
  • Stock #: 22022
  • VIN: 1G1FH1R78J0137111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 77,741 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! CHECK THIS ONE OUT! DON'T WANT TO WAIT OVER A YEAR FOR A BRAND NEW ONE? THEN WHY WAIT! BUY THIS ONE! This 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is loaded with every possible factory option! The long long list of features includes: 6.2L 8-cylinder engine producing 455 HORSEPOWER!!, automatic transmission, Recaro performance seats, power front seats, Redline edition with gloss black wheels, navigation, Bose audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, push-button start, ground effects package, magnetic ride control, wireless charging, power sunroof, head-up display, NPP dual-mode performance exhaust, rear vision camera with park assist, dark finish tail lamps and premium floor mats with Camaro logo. 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at $349 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $51995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE TODAY, CALL US AND MAKE IT YOURS! NO TEST PILOTS!

 

Vehicle Features

2SS
NPP DUAL MODE EXHAUST
AUTOMATIC
RECARO SEATS
SUNROOF
REMOTE START
BOSE AUDIO
POWER GROUP
NAVIGATION
MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL
REDLINE EDITION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2018 Chevrolet Camar...
 77,741 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 113,804 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 122,024 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory