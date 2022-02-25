$51,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS - LOADED! REDLINE EDITION, AUTO, RECARO SEATS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8344332
- Stock #: 22022
- VIN: 1G1FH1R78J0137111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 77,741 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! CHECK THIS ONE OUT! DON'T WANT TO WAIT OVER A YEAR FOR A BRAND NEW ONE? THEN WHY WAIT! BUY THIS ONE! This 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is loaded with every possible factory option! The long long list of features includes: 6.2L 8-cylinder engine producing 455 HORSEPOWER!!, automatic transmission, Recaro performance seats, power front seats, Redline edition with gloss black wheels, navigation, Bose audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, push-button start, ground effects package, magnetic ride control, wireless charging, power sunroof, head-up display, NPP dual-mode performance exhaust, rear vision camera with park assist, dark finish tail lamps and premium floor mats with Camaro logo.
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at $349 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $51995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE TODAY, CALL US AND MAKE IT YOURS! NO TEST PILOTS!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.