2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Diesel - Low Mileage
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Diesel - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,592KM
VIN 3G1BH6SE7JS541370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage hatchback has just 47,592 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2018 Chevrolet Cruze