Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 45,097 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $104.33 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Remote Keyless Entry
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
Oil life monitoring system
LED Lights
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Antenna, integral rear window
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
USB charging port
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
