2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT HATCHBACK, AUTO, REDLINE PKG, HEATED SEATS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 22055
- VIN: 3G1BE6SM3JS646133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,442 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this sporty 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT hatchback with Redline package!! Features include: automatic transmission, air conditioning, Redline package with gloss black wheels and rear spoiler, power driver seat, heated front seats, back-up camera, remote start, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $160 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $22995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
