2018 Chevrolet Cruze

60,266 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - BOSE, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - BOSE, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,266KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8974228
  Stock #: 22056
  VIN: 3G1BE6SMXJS652382

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,266 KM

Check out this sporty 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT hatchback with Redline package!! Features include: automatic transmission, air conditioning, power sunroof, Redline package with gloss black wheels and rear spoiler, power driver seat, heated front seats, back-up camera, remote start, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bose audio system and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $179 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $24995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

BOSE AUDIO
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
AUTOMATIC
REMOTE START
KEYLESS ENTRY
PUSH-BUTTON START
SATELLITE RADIO
ALLOY WHEELS
REDLINE PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

