2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights
59,117KM
Used
Vehicle Details
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a huge trunk and plenty of high-tech infotainment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 59,117 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
USB charging port
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
