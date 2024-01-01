$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,110KM
VIN 2GNAXHEV0J6213176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start, OnStar, Touch Screen
The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best infotainment systems available. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 79,110 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Sunglass storage, overhead
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, urethane
Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4464 lbs. (2025 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen composite
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Liftgate, rear manual
Active aero shutters
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Glass, solar absorbing, light
Mirror caps, Black
Trim, Black lower window
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
SiriusXM, delete
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2018 Chevrolet Equinox