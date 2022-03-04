$25,000+ tax & licensing
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - Leather Seats
Location
71,722KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8562128
- Stock #: P6031
- VIN: 2GNAXMEV3J6177749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,722 KM
Vehicle Description
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 71,722 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $173.88 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
POWER SEAT
remote start
Push Button Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Shift lever, leather-wrapped
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Lighting, interior
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
Aluminum Wheels
Fog lamps, front
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Onstar
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Front-wheel drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4464 lbs. (2025 kg)
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Wireless Charging for devices
Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Park Assist
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Teen Driver Technology
