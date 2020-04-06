2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Safety Heated Mirrors

Onstar Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Additional Features Rear View Camera

6-Speaker Audio System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)

Pickup box

Remote Locking Tailgate

SiriusXM

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Glass, deep-tinted

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Door handles, body-colour

Mouldings, bodyside, body colour

Radio, HD

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors

Bumper, front chrome

CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Grille surround, chrome

Mirror caps, body-colour

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab models.)

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)

Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Headlamps, halogen projector-beam

Capless Fuel Fill (Gas engine only. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar

Rear Vision Camera (Removed when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Airbags, Crew Cab: Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions. (With (ZW9) pickup bo...

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices, includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...

