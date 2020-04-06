Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT - Bluetooth

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,602KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4859625
  • Stock #: 4400438A
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEY4JF122093
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, SiriusXM, OnStar!

Dominate both the road and the worksite in this Chevy Silverado 2500HD. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 34,602 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, Siriusxm, Onstar.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Onstar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
  • Pickup box
  • Remote Locking Tailgate
  • SiriusXM
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
  • Radio, HD
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
  • Bumper, front chrome
  • CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
  • Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Mirror caps, body-colour
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab models.)
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
  • Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
  • Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
  • Headlamps, halogen projector-beam
  • Capless Fuel Fill (Gas engine only. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Vision Camera (Removed when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • Airbags, Crew Cab: Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions. (With (ZW9) pickup bo...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices, includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

