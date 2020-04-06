2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

- Safety
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Rear View Camera
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
- Pickup box
- Remote Locking Tailgate
- SiriusXM
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
- Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- Door handles, body-colour
- Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
- Radio, HD
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
- Bumper, front chrome
- CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
- Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
- Grille surround, chrome
- Mirror caps, body-colour
- Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
- Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab models.)
- Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
- Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
- Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
- Headlamps, halogen projector-beam
- Capless Fuel Fill (Gas engine only. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
- Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
- Rear Vision Camera (Removed when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
- Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
- Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)
- Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
- SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
- Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
- Airbags, Crew Cab: Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions. (With (ZW9) pickup bo...
- Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices, includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
- Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
