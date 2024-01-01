$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,559KM
VIN 1G1JD6SH9J4129534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio System!
This 2018 Chevy Sonic is for those who want more than just a way to get around. It's for those who love to have a little fun behind the wheel. This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. This Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, this Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America. This sedan has 82,559 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. It's time to conquer the world and have some fun with your favorite small car. This Sonic LT comes loaded with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability and bluetooth streaming audio. It also includes aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote engine start, plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio System, Rear View Camera, Mylink.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Hill start assist
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Mechanical jack with tools
Suspension, touring
Alternator, 100 amps
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Engine, ECOTEC 1.8L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm)
Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty
Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Headlamps, projector type
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Mouldings, chrome belt-line
Ornamentation, RS lettering
Mouldings, rocker, sporty
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Apple CarPlay
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Battery, retained accessory power
Bottle holders, 2, on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
Cup holders, 2 front and 1 rear
Driver Information Centre with trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy and average vehicle speed
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Heater, outside air with fan
Keys, ignition, foldable, 2
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Power outlet, auxiliary, front centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft
Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
Shift knob, satin silver
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Temperature sensor, outside
Air filtration system, pollutant and odour
Heat ducts, rear (Included and only available with (AH3) manual driver seat. Not available with (AMM) 6-way driver power seat adjuster.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy, rear and dual front reading lamps (Requires (UE1) OnStar.)
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
Cargo privacy shade, upper rear
Cargo shelf floor, adjustable
Instrument panel, Piano Black accents
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electronic brake force distribution
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Brake Assist, panic
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, rear
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Additional Features
Premium audio system
Mylink
4G LTE
Tires, P205/55R16 all-season, blackwall (Replaced with (RKJ) 17" P205/50R17 all-season blackwall tires when an LPO wheel is ordered.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2018 Chevrolet Sonic