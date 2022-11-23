$55,000+ tax & licensing
$55,000
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Suburban
2018 Chevrolet Suburban
LT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$55,000
+ taxes & licensing
36,970KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9396361
- Stock #: C1090
- VIN: 1GNSKHKC5JR222806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,970 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevy Suburban is a full-size, body-on-frame hauler that rules the SUV world, with loads of tech to keep you safe on the road. This 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2018 Chevy Suburban is aimed at shoppers who require a luxurious ride, stern towing capacity and a well-trimmed cabin. The iconic Suburban offers more of everything you expect - uncommon spaciousness, commanding performance and ingenious safety technology. The luxury is all-encompassing and it's capability is exceptional. Discover why, year after year, the legendary Suburban is part of America's best-selling family of full-size SUVs.This low mileage SUV has just 36,970 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Suburban's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Suburban LT is a great choice as you'll receive plenty of additional features such as a power liftgate, IntelliBeam headlights, a Bose premium 9 speaker audio system, leather seats that are heated in the front, power adjustable pedals, lane keep assist plus a forward collision warning system. This impressive SUV also includes lane departure warning, aluminum wheels, teen driver technology, rear park assist and a premium smooth riding suspension. Additional features include an 8 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats and a remote vehicle starter, assist side steps and a third row 60/40 split-folding bench seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $407.70 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Remote Engine Start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Sound
Park Assist
Touch Screen
Intellibeam
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
