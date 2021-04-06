Upgraded interior to Katzkin Leather and 20 inch Chev Premium wheel! Bluetooth, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels
This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere. It offers safety, stability, and luxury next to all of its great tech goodies. Get behind the wheel of this Tahoe and experience all the awesome innovations this SUV has to offer. This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2018 Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play hard with this Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 68,788 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Steering, power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, rear child security
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Active aero shutters, front
Fascia, front body-colour
Liftgate, rear manual
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Glass, deep tinted
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and colour keyed, driver mirror includes spotter mirror
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted
Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire), includes Tire Fill Alert
Fascia, rear body-colour
Radio, HD (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered, the outlet on the back of the console is deleted.)
Cargo net (Deleted when (YL4) Custom Edition or (WK1) Custom Midnight Edition are ordered.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
