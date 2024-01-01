$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,325KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB7JL178064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, LED Headlights, Touchscreen
Comfort, function and a whole lot of style packed in this eco SUV. This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 100,325 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2018 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations ap...
Interior
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Chassis, all-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Exterior
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamps, halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
Cargo tie downs, 4
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2018 Chevrolet Trax