$21,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler 300
300S RWD
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4023A
- Mileage 101,314 KM
Vehicle Description
*300S Alloy Edition *Navigation *20 inch Bronze aluminum wheels *10 BeatsAudio premium speakers with subwoofer *Automatic climate control *Apple carplay / Android auto *Heated seats *Remote start *panoramic sunroof
Vehicle Features
613-702-4412