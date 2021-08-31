Menu
2018 Ford Escape

69,257 KM

Details Description

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE - 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SE - 4WD

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,257KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7841772
  • Stock #: TPW0074
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD3JUA00305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TPW0074
  • Mileage 69,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded one-owner vehicle with a clean carfax, new tires and new brakes! This vehicle has been very well cared for! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700!

