Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

61,285 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

TITANIUM AWD! LOW KM! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAV!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

TITANIUM AWD! LOW KM! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAV!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8875667
  • Stock #: 22060
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90JUB88740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,285 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Check out this FULLY LOADED Ford Escape! This one has all the features you are looking for including: all wheel drive, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, push-button start, power driver seat, back-up camera, navigation, satellite radio, self-parking feature, remote start, gloss black wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $243 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

 

Vehicle Features

TITANIUM
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER SEATS
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
REMOTE START
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2013 Chevrolet Trax ...
 132,716 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trail...
 67,563 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 95,054 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory