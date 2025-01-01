Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this ONE OWNER, very clean 2018 GMC Acadia SLE2 ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! Features include: heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, push-button start, remote start, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $163 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2018 GMC Acadia

139,408 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE2 AWD, HEATED SEATS, 2ND ROW CAPTAIN SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle
12516310

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE2 AWD, HEATED SEATS, 2ND ROW CAPTAIN SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1747000011077
  2. 1747000011586
  3. 1747000012004
  4. 1747000012422
  5. 1747000012899
  6. 1747000013412
  7. 1747000013859
  8. 1747000014307
  9. 1747000014748
  10. 1747000015171
  11. 1747000015625
  12. 1747000016067
  13. 1747000016525
  14. 1747000016952
  15. 1747000017367
  16. 1747000017788
  17. 1747000018228
  18. 1747000018657
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,408KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNSLS2JZ166248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this ONE OWNER, very clean 2018 GMC Acadia SLE2 ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! Features include: heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, push-button start, remote start, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $163 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition ONLY 37K!! SUNROOF, AWD, RED LEATHER! for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition ONLY 37K!! SUNROOF, AWD, RED LEATHER! 37,886 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! 135,421 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V SPORT AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Honda CR-V SPORT AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! 67,271 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2018 GMC Acadia