$62,424+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$62,424
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,200KM
VIN 1GT12TEY0JF195675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Get the power you need and the comfort you want in this GMC Sierra 2500HD. This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 70,200 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLT. Our Sierra 2500HD SLT comes with heated power leather seats, aluminum wheels, power folding exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote vehicle starter, a rear vision camera with guidelines, SiriusXM plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $532.74 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Pickup box
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Bumper, front chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.) (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6-Speaker Audio System
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot offers a fast and reliable Internet connection for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires...
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Pedals, power-adjustable for Crew Cab and Double Cab models
Safety
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags Crew Cab: Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions (With (ZW9) pickup box ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only availab...
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$62,424
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2018 GMC Sierra 2500