2018 GMC Terrain

45,929 KM

Details Description Features

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLE Diesel

2018 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLE Diesel

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

45,929KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10401666
  • Stock #: H0117
  • VIN: 3GKALUEU9JL191974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0117
  • Mileage 45,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Roomy and efficient, rare diesel engine, smart key, power taiglate, remote starter, blue tooth and cruise control, dual climate zone, terrain selector, electronic e brake, automatic headlight, fold flat cargo space and more.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
High intensity discharge headlights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Recommended fuel: diesel
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 225/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 59.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Proximity key: push button start only
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Ground clearance (min): 175mm (6.9)
Exterior height: 1,661mm (65.4)
Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,453mm (57.2)
Internet access capable: GMC 4G LTE
Tracker system: OnStar Guidance
Rear legroom: 1,008mm (39.7)
Front hiproom: 1,382mm (54.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,316mm (51.8)
Interior cargo volume: 838 L (30 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,793 L (63 cu.ft.)
Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4)
GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Horsepower: 137hp @ 3,750RPM
Torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 137hp @ 3,750RPM
Engine torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 79.7mm x 80.1mm (3.14 x 3.15)
Compression ratio: 16.00 to 1
Appearance: analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 1.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: diesel
Curb weight: 1,730kg (3,814lbs)

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

