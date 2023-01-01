$28,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,977
+ taxes & licensing
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412
2018 GMC Terrain
2018 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLE Diesel
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$28,977
+ taxes & licensing
45,929KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10401666
- Stock #: H0117
- VIN: 3GKALUEU9JL191974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0117
- Mileage 45,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Roomy and efficient, rare diesel engine, smart key, power taiglate, remote starter, blue tooth and cruise control, dual climate zone, terrain selector, electronic e brake, automatic headlight, fold flat cargo space and more.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
High intensity discharge headlights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Recommended fuel: diesel
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 225/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 59.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Proximity key: push button start only
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Ground clearance (min): 175mm (6.9)
Exterior height: 1,661mm (65.4)
Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,453mm (57.2)
Internet access capable: GMC 4G LTE
Tracker system: OnStar Guidance
Rear legroom: 1,008mm (39.7)
Front hiproom: 1,382mm (54.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,316mm (51.8)
Interior cargo volume: 838 L (30 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,793 L (63 cu.ft.)
Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4)
GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Horsepower: 137hp @ 3,750RPM
Torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 137hp @ 3,750RPM
Engine torque: 240 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 79.7mm x 80.1mm (3.14 x 3.15)
Compression ratio: 16.00 to 1
Appearance: analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 1.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: diesel
Curb weight: 1,730kg (3,814lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1