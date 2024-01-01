Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Power Tailgate!</b><br> <br> This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2018 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>The redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The new interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what youd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 106,200 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Terrains trim level is SLE Diesel. On top of amazing fuel economy, this Terrain SLE Diesel is loaded with features. It comes standard with the Driver Convenience Package which includes remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. You also get Bluetooth, OnStar, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a power liftgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, Onstar. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2018 GMC Terrain

106,200 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Diesel - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Diesel - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,200KM
VIN 3GKALUEU8JL216458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cloth Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PR5203A
  • Mileage 106,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Power Tailgate!

This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2018 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The new interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 106,200 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLE Diesel. On top of amazing fuel economy, this Terrain SLE Diesel is loaded with features. It comes standard with the Driver Convenience Package which includes remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. You also get Bluetooth, OnStar, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a power liftgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, Onstar.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140 for sale in Kemptville, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140 61,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE Diesel - Heated Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 GMC Terrain SLE Diesel - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 106,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Power Windows for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Power Windows 263,373 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain