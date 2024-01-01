$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE Diesel - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE Diesel - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,200KM
VIN 3GKALUEU8JL216458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Cloth Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PR5203A
- Mileage 106,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Power Tailgate!
This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2018 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The new interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 106,200 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE Diesel. On top of amazing fuel economy, this Terrain SLE Diesel is loaded with features. It comes standard with the Driver Convenience Package which includes remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. You also get Bluetooth, OnStar, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a power liftgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, Onstar.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2018 GMC Terrain