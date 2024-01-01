Menu
<p>Check out this well-equipped and well cared for 2018 Honda Civic SE sedan! This one has everything you need including: power group, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, push-button start and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $142 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1799 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2018 Honda Civic

131,833 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

SE, AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAM!

2018 Honda Civic

SE, AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAM!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,833KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F67JH015683

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,833 KM

Check out this well-equipped and well cared for 2018 Honda Civic SE sedan! This one has everything you need including: power group, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, push-button start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $142 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1799 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

BLUETOOTH
POWER GROUP
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
AIR CONDITIONING
BACK-UP CAMERA
ALLOY WHEELS
CLOTH

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-830-XXXX

613-830-5676

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2018 Honda Civic