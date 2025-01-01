Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>One of the best selling sedans of all time! This Touring trim Civic has a ton of options including leather, carplay/android, wireless phone charging, lane keep assist, rearview camera, keyless entry and remote start. </p><p> </p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p> </p>

2018 Honda Civic

155,298 KM

Details Description Features

$18,491

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12850811

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1754950333
  2. 1754950333
  3. 1754950333
  4. 1754950333
  5. 1754950333
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,298KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F91JH103648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25055-1
  • Mileage 155,298 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the best selling sedans of all time! This Touring trim Civic has a ton of options including leather, carplay/android, wireless phone charging, lane keep assist, rearview camera, keyless entry and remote start. 

 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 64,345 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 119,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Orleans, ON
2012 GMC Acadia Denali 174,244 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2018 Honda Civic