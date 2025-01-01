Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> For a fun, versatile SUV thats just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 141,231 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CR-Vs trim level is LX. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. This versatile crossover comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$168.45</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.45 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

613-834-6397

