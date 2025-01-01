$19,738+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda CR-V
LX - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
2018 Honda CR-V
LX - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$19,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,231KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H23JH129247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,231 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry!
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 141,231 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. This versatile crossover comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.45 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 141,231 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. This versatile crossover comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.45 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 194,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT - Low Mileage 81,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 214,212 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,738
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2018 Honda CR-V