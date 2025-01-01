$18,866+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred FWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$18,866
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,122KM
VIN KM8K22AA7JU168679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This low mileage SUV has just 77,122 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD. The Preferred trim adds some nice extra features to this Kona. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.01 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.510 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
GVWR: 1,805 kgs
415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Hyundai KONA