2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD Luxury
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
58,916KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10281534
- Stock #: H0100
- VIN: KM8SNDHF0JU260253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 382 L (13 cu.ft.)
Speakers: 12
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Infinity
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Exterior body width: 1,885mm (74.2)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30)
Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6)
Exterior length: 4,905mm (193.1)
Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2)
3rd row headroom: 908mm (35.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,120mm (44.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,265 L (80 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Rear legroom: 1,028mm (40.5)
Passenger volume: 4,151L (146.6 cu.ft.)
3rd row legroom: 785mm (30.9)
Front legroom: 1,113mm (43.8)
Curb weight: 1,895kg (4,178lbs)
Front headroom: 976mm (38.4)
Towing capacity: 750kg (1,653lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.3L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Sunroof sunshade: power
