2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$30,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 9 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10281534

10281534 Stock #: H0100

H0100 VIN: KM8SNDHF0JU260253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # H0100

Mileage 58,916 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Liftgate Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Seat upholstery: leather Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Parking sensors: rear Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: power liftgate Engine displacement: 3.3 L Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0 Front tires: 235/60HR18.0 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 382 L (13 cu.ft.) Speakers: 12 Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB Power 4-way driver lumbar support Speaker type: Infinity Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 CD-MP3 decoder Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning Proximity key: doors and push button start Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3) Exterior body width: 1,885mm (74.2) Drive type: all-wheel Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5) Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7) Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4) Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4) Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs) Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30) Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6) Exterior length: 4,905mm (193.1) Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2) 3rd row headroom: 908mm (35.7) 3rd row hiproom: 1,120mm (44.1) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,265 L (80 cu.ft.) Rear headroom: 974mm (38.3) Rear legroom: 1,028mm (40.5) Passenger volume: 4,151L (146.6 cu.ft.) 3rd row legroom: 785mm (30.9) Front legroom: 1,113mm (43.8) Curb weight: 1,895kg (4,178lbs) Front headroom: 976mm (38.4) Towing capacity: 750kg (1,653lbs) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Engine litres: 3.3L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Sunroof sunshade: power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.