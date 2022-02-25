2018 Hyundai Tucson

$30,809 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 4 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8418978

8418978 Stock #: T2966A

T2966A VIN: KM8J3CA22JU649110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey

Interior Colour Leather-Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T2966A

Mileage 38,425 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.