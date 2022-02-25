Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

38,425 KM

Details Description

$30,809

+ tax & licensing
$30,809

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 1.6T Ultimate

2018 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 1.6T Ultimate

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$30,809

+ taxes & licensing

38,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8418978
  • Stock #: T2966A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA22JU649110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Leather-Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2966A
  • Mileage 38,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded, one-owner with a clean carfax! This SUV comes with every option possible! Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Transparency service today and book your safe test drive by calling 613 841-8700!

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

