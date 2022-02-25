$30,809+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,809
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
613-903-6994
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2018 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 1.6T Ultimate
Location
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
$30,809
+ taxes & licensing
38,425KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8418978
- Stock #: T2966A
- VIN: KM8J3CA22JU649110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
- Interior Colour Leather-Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T2966A
- Mileage 38,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently traded, one-owner with a clean carfax! This SUV comes with every option possible! Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Transparency service today and book your safe test drive by calling 613 841-8700!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1