$27,238+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$27,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,726KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ZACCJBCB6JPJ04374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,726 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Remote Keyless Entry!
The most affordable SUV by Jeep offers a lot more than expected. This 2018 Jeep Renegade is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With numerous subtle design cues that bring back the historic jeep designs, this Jeep Renegade is definitely the embodiment of the small off road capable Jeep. User friendly and easy to drive, and yet fiercely capable and relentless when it comes in contact with dirt roads. This powerful little Renegade serves as the smallest and most affordable in the line-up, but has the spirit and personality of something a lot bigger.This low mileage SUV has just 36,726 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Renegade's trim level is Trailhawk. This Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 is among the top-most equipped trims with standard options such as 4 skid plates, full time all wheel drive, twin front and one rear tow hook, rain detecting wipers, front fog lamps, a 7 inch Uconnect display, Android and Apple smart phone connectivity, a leather steering wheel with multiple functions, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, a leather gear shift knob, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBCB6JPJ04374.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.45 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The most affordable SUV by Jeep offers a lot more than expected. This 2018 Jeep Renegade is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With numerous subtle design cues that bring back the historic jeep designs, this Jeep Renegade is definitely the embodiment of the small off road capable Jeep. User friendly and easy to drive, and yet fiercely capable and relentless when it comes in contact with dirt roads. This powerful little Renegade serves as the smallest and most affordable in the line-up, but has the spirit and personality of something a lot bigger.This low mileage SUV has just 36,726 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Renegade's trim level is Trailhawk. This Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 is among the top-most equipped trims with standard options such as 4 skid plates, full time all wheel drive, twin front and one rear tow hook, rain detecting wipers, front fog lamps, a 7 inch Uconnect display, Android and Apple smart phone connectivity, a leather steering wheel with multiple functions, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, a leather gear shift knob, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBCB6JPJ04374.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.45 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap
4 Skid Plates
4.334 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,080 kg (4,586 Ib)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
AT Tires
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
UConnect
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Low-Gloss Black Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury 153,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, DUAL SUNROOF, AWD, LOADED 20,654 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac CTS Sport CT5 SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, BREMBO BRAKES 34,810 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,238
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2018 Jeep Renegade