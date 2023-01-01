$37,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport - Aluminum Wheels
Location
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
78,505KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9568708
- Stock #: P6142
- VIN: 1C4HJXDG5JW130712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,505 KM
Vehicle Description
For a family-friendly four-door SUV with real off-road capability, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is unbeatable. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 78,505 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport. Classic style defines the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top and square design. A focus on function enhances this awesome off-roader thanks to power heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls, a leather wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry and an audio aux input jack.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXDG5JW130712.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.27 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Streaming Audio
Uconnect 3
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2