$15,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,019KM
VIN 5XYPGDA30JG380902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4350A
- Mileage 115,019 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Turning radius: 5.6m (18.2')
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 17 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km
Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Departure angle: 21 deg
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Primary LCD size: 4.3
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
GVWR: 2,340kg (5,159lbs)
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Fuel economy combined: 10.5L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Rear shoulder room: 1,472mm (58.0)
Rear headroom: 998mm (39.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,433mm (56.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Wheelbase: 2,780mm (109.4)
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Fuel economy city: 11.5L/100 km
Passenger volume: 4,145L (146.4 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,690mm (66.5)
Exterior length: 4,760mm (187.4)
Curb weight: 1,742kg (3,840lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Yes Essentials
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,099 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,082 L (74 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
