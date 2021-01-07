Includes previous owner's winter tires! Vehicle has a previous collision claim for $5000. Well repaired and in great condition. Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot
The 2018 Sorento fits beautifully into any landscape, from city streets to national parks driving there is half the fun. This 2018 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
As soon as you enter the cabin of the 2018 Kia Sorento, you'll recognize that it's a very warm and welcoming space to be. Thanks to its intuitive cabin layout, controls are easy to reach and the seats are extremely comfortable. The look is so much more adventurous than anything you'd imagine for a vehicle this functional. It has the look of confidence, opening previously uncharted territory for you and your family.This SUV has 44,502 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX+ V6. The powerful and comfortable Kia Sorento EX+ V6 is definitely a right choice when looking for a premium family SUV. Features include automatic full time all wheel drive mated to a powerful V6 engine, aluminum wheels, 7 full sized leather seats, roof rack rails, heated windshield wipers, power heated side mirrors with tilt and integrated turn signal indicators, 7 inch LCD audio display, 6 powerful speakers, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, voice activation technology, high output USB charging ports, iPod and AUX inputs, leather power heated front bucket seats with memory, tilt and slide 1st and 2nd row sunroof with sunshade, heated steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, compass, proximity key for entry and push button start, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, separately controlled rear air conditioning, full floor storage consoles, multiple AC/DC power outlets, back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision sensor, brake assist and hill hold control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.44 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Blind spot sensor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade