2018 Kia Sorento

44,502 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

EX+ V6 2 sets of tires

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

44,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6540801
  • Stock #: 410385A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA53JG369794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes previous owner's winter tires! Vehicle has a previous collision claim for $5000. Well repaired and in great condition. Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot

The 2018 Sorento fits beautifully into any landscape, from city streets to national parks driving there is half the fun. This 2018 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

As soon as you enter the cabin of the 2018 Kia Sorento, you'll recognize that it's a very warm and welcoming space to be. Thanks to its intuitive cabin layout, controls are easy to reach and the seats are extremely comfortable. The look is so much more adventurous than anything you'd imagine for a vehicle this functional. It has the look of confidence, opening previously uncharted territory for you and your family.This SUV has 44,502 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sorento's trim level is EX+ V6. The powerful and comfortable Kia Sorento EX+ V6 is definitely a right choice when looking for a premium family SUV. Features include automatic full time all wheel drive mated to a powerful V6 engine, aluminum wheels, 7 full sized leather seats, roof rack rails, heated windshield wipers, power heated side mirrors with tilt and integrated turn signal indicators, 7 inch LCD audio display, 6 powerful speakers, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, voice activation technology, high output USB charging ports, iPod and AUX inputs, leather power heated front bucket seats with memory, tilt and slide 1st and 2nd row sunroof with sunshade, heated steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, compass, proximity key for entry and push button start, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, separately controlled rear air conditioning, full floor storage consoles, multiple AC/DC power outlets, back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision sensor, brake assist and hill hold control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.44 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Blind spot sensor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
Full Carpet Floor Covering
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs)
Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 18" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power driver seat, 4-way power driver lumbar support, driver seat memory and height adjusting driver seat
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
10-Way Driver Seat

