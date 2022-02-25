2018 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 8 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8278002

8278002 Stock #: 220054A

220054A VIN: 5XYPGDA51JG344525

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 220054A

Mileage 76,891 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.