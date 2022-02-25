$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
LX V6
76,891KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8278002
- Stock #: 220054A
- VIN: 5XYPGDA51JG344525
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,891 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Sorento fits beautifully into any landscape, from city streets to national parks driving there is half the fun. This 2018 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
As soon as you enter the cabin of the 2018 Kia Sorento, you'll recognize that it's a very warm and welcoming space to be. Thanks to its intuitive cabin layout, controls are easy to reach and the seats are extremely comfortable. The look is so much more adventurous than anything you'd imagine for a vehicle this functional. It has the look of confidence, opening previously uncharted territory for you and your family.This SUV has 76,891 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sorento's trim level is LX V6. With the power of a V6 and an abundance of cabin space, this 2018 Kia Sorento is the real deal. Features include aluminum wheels, a larger 7 inch touch screen display and a powerful 6 speaker stereo, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice activation, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, SiriusXM satellite radio, power heated front seats, a proximity key for push button start, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, power windows, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera.
