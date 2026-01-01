$15,000+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EX Tech Auto
2018 Kia Soul
EX Tech Auto
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0364
- Mileage 63,067 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Kia Soul EX Tech Auto in a sophisticated gray finish is a FWD hatchback that offers remarkable handling and efficiency. This vehicle is perfect for those who appreciate a stylish and functional design. On the outside, its streamlined body is enhanced by elegant alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is well appointed with a modern design, featuring comfortable heated seats and convenient keyless entry. The aerodynamic styling paired with practical body contours makes it a standout choice. This Soul is equipped with advanced technology, including a user-friendly backup camera and a seamless Bluetooth connection for enhanced safety and connectivity on the road. The intuitive infotainment system provides satellite radio options, while cruise control and brake assist add to the comprehensive safety features. Ideal for urban commuters and small families, this Kia Soul is a reliable companion for both daily driving and weekend adventures. Reach out to our dealership today for more information and to schedule your test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Orleans Mitsubishi
Orleans Mitsubishi
Call Dealer
613-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-702-4412