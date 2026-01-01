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The 2018 Kia Soul EX Tech Auto in a sophisticated gray finish is a FWD hatchback that offers remarkable handling and efficiency. This vehicle is perfect for those who appreciate a stylish and functional design. On the outside, its streamlined body is enhanced by elegant alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is well appointed with a modern design, featuring comfortable heated seats and convenient keyless entry. The aerodynamic styling paired with practical body contours makes it a standout choice. This Soul is equipped with advanced technology, including a user-friendly backup camera and a seamless Bluetooth connection for enhanced safety and connectivity on the road. The intuitive infotainment system provides satellite radio options, while cruise control and brake assist add to the comprehensive safety features. Ideal for urban commuters and small families, this Kia Soul is a reliable companion for both daily driving and weekend adventures. Reach out to our dealership today for more information and to schedule your test drive.

2018 Kia Soul

63,067 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Kia Soul

EX Tech Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14414556

2018 Kia Soul

EX Tech Auto

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

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Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,067KM
VIN KNDJP3A52J7549008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0364
  • Mileage 63,067 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Kia Soul EX Tech Auto in a sophisticated gray finish is a FWD hatchback that offers remarkable handling and efficiency. This vehicle is perfect for those who appreciate a stylish and functional design. On the outside, its streamlined body is enhanced by elegant alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is well appointed with a modern design, featuring comfortable heated seats and convenient keyless entry. The aerodynamic styling paired with practical body contours makes it a standout choice. This Soul is equipped with advanced technology, including a user-friendly backup camera and a seamless Bluetooth connection for enhanced safety and connectivity on the road. The intuitive infotainment system provides satellite radio options, while cruise control and brake assist add to the comprehensive safety features. Ideal for urban commuters and small families, this Kia Soul is a reliable companion for both daily driving and weekend adventures. Reach out to our dealership today for more information and to schedule your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: brand
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Forward collision: Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2')
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km
Horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Passenger volume: 2,861L (101.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,140mm (163.0)
Rear legroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,252mm (49.3)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) warning
Torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Front headroom: 962mm (37.9)
Engine torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
GVWR: 1,860kg (4,101lbs)
Curb weight: 1,346kg (2,967lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: warning
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

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613-702-XXXX

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613-702-4412

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$15,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2018 Kia Soul