2018 Mazda CX-5
GS - Low Mileage
Location
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
161,374KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10020882
- Stock #: 230315A
- VIN: JM3KFBCM3J0417574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,374 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21629 - Our Price is just $20999!
The 2018 Mazda CX-5 is packed with safety features and the latest technology, all while wrapped in a gorgeous exterior! This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The midsize crossover segment is packed with options, however there is one SUV that sets itself apart with phenomenal styling, a well tuned chassis and more features than you know what do with. The CX-5 looks and feels far more expensive than what it is, thanks to Mazda's Kodo design language, which gives it design lines you'd expect from an expensive crossover. Inside, the cabin is filled in soft touch materials and is packed with high tech features. The hatch opens to plenty of cargo space for whatever you need to fill it with. This SUV has 161,374 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Upgrading to this CX-5 GS comes with a long list of convenient and luxury amenities, these include a power rear liftgate, heated front seats, a power driver seat, heated steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen and MAZDA CONNECT. You'll also receive smart city brake support, remote keyless entry with push button start, a rear view camerea, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, heated power side mirrors and advanced blind spot monitoring.
The midsize crossover segment is packed with options, however there is one SUV that sets itself apart with phenomenal styling, a well tuned chassis and more features than you know what do with. The CX-5 looks and feels far more expensive than what it is, thanks to Mazda's Kodo design language, which gives it design lines you'd expect from an expensive crossover. Inside, the cabin is filled in soft touch materials and is packed with high tech features. The hatch opens to plenty of cargo space for whatever you need to fill it with.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
