Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this great deal! This 2018 Mazda3 SE special edition is the vehicle you need in your life! Features include: automatic transmission, alloy wheels, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, push-button start and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $129 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.98% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

96,720 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

SE, LEATHER, AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Watch This Vehicle
12059275

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

SE, LEATHER, AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1735847017
  2. 1735847016
  3. 1735847016
  4. 1735847016
  5. 1735847016
  6. 1735847016
  7. 1735847016
  8. 1735847016
  9. 1735847016
  10. 1735847016
  11. 1735847016
  12. 1735847016
  13. 1735847016
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,720KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1V73J1187087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great deal! This 2018 Mazda3 SE special edition is the vehicle you need in your life! Features include: automatic transmission, alloy wheels, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, push-button start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $129 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.98% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
ALLOY WHEELS
PUSH-BUTTON START
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2015 Dodge Journey 7-PASSENGER! CRUISE, POWER GROUP, FRONT & REAR A/C for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Dodge Journey 7-PASSENGER! CRUISE, POWER GROUP, FRONT & REAR A/C 177,011 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, ONLY 49K!! SUPER LOW KM!! AUTO, HEATED SEATS!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, ONLY 49K!! SUPER LOW KM!! AUTO, HEATED SEATS!! 49,648 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE, LOW KM, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE, LOW KM, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF!! 94,330 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3